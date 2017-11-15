Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers For Bell Ringers

The Salvation Army in Rock Springs and Green River is seeking volunteer bell ringers for the annual red kettle campaign.

The iconic Salvation Army red kettles will be available for donations at Smiths in Green River and Rock Springs, Albertsons in Rock Springs, and at both doors at the Rock Springs Walmart.

Volunteers are still needed for multiple days in Rock Springs and Green River.

In Rock Springs, bell ringers begin work at the Albertsons today. Bell ringers will be needed at Smith’s and Walmart beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

In Green River, dates are open primarily on Sundays and through December.

Anyone who wants to volunteer in Rock Springs is asked to contact Julie Godfrey at 307-922-3897.

For volunteering in Green River, contact Kymbrlee Smith at 801-856-4430.

Money dropped in local red kettles will be used in Sweetwater County for the Salvation Army’s voucher program. Locally, Salvation Army provides emergency food, gas, prescriptions, eye exams, and funds for medical/dental appointments.

To keep check donations local, people are asked to mail donations to the Sweetwater County Office at:

Salvation Army-Rock Springs Unit

P.O. Box 2593

Rock Springs, WY 82902

Donations made via Facebook, online, or in response to a mailed donation request are managed by the headquarters office in Colorado and is not guaranteed to be used locally.