Sand Puppies Baseball Wins Two In Green River. Knights Also Winners

Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion baseball rebounded from a Friday loss to Riverton to win two games Saturday in Green River. In their opening game, the San Puppies defeated Evanston 11-7 and came back Saturday night to defeat Jackson 4-3.

The Green River Knights defeated the Green River “B” team 13-2 Saturday morning and were scheduled to play Streamboat Springs, Colorado Saturday night. Unfortunately no scored is currently available.

Both the Sand Puppies and Knights will continue play today in Green River.