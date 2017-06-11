Latest

Sand Puppies Come Up Short Against Evanston

TOPICS:

June 11, 2017

 

Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies dropped an 11-5 American Legion baseball game to Evanston yesterday in a non-conference game.

