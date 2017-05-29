Sand Puppies Drop Two In Gillette. Knights Win In Rawlins

Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 dropped a couple of games yesterday at the “Wood Bat” Classic baseball tournament in Gillette. The Sand Puppies lost 2-1 to the Gillette Roughriders in the morning and then lost 23-3 to perennial national power Rapid City, South Dakota Post 22 Saturday afternoon. Rock Springs will wrap up their tournament play today when the take on the Sheridan Troopers.

The Green River Post 28 Knights traveled to Rawlins yesterday for a doubleheader. The Knights won the opener 12-6, but no score has been reported on the second game. Green River returns to action on Friday when they play at Riverton.