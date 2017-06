The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team lost a doubleheader yesterday at Cody. The Cubs defeated the Knights 8-0 and 13-5.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies split their doubleheader with the Casper Oilers. The Oilers won the opener 14-0 with the Sand Puppies coming back in the second game to secure a 14-8 victory.