Sand Puppies Go 1-1 While Knights Lose One In Laramie Saturday

The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 split their two American Legion Baseball yesterday in Laramie. The Sand Puppies defeated the Cheyenne Hawks 6-2 in their opening game but lost 10-9 to Spearfish, South Dakota later in the day.

The Sand Puppies will wrap up play in Laramie today with a repeat game against the Cheyenne Hawks.

The Green River Knights also played in Laramie yesterday losing to the host Laramie Rangers 5-4. Today the Post 28 Knights will play the Douglas Cats.