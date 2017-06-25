Latest

Sand Puppies Go 1-1 While Knights Lose One In Laramie Saturday

June 25, 2017

The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 split their two American Legion Baseball yesterday in Laramie.  The Sand Puppies defeated the Cheyenne Hawks 6-2 in their opening game but lost 10-9 to Spearfish, South Dakota later in the day.

The Sand Puppies will wrap up play in Laramie today with a repeat game against the Cheyenne Hawks.

The Green River Knights also played in Laramie yesterday losing to the host Laramie Rangers 5-4.  Today the Post 28 Knights will play the Douglas Cats.

