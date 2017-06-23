Sand Puppies And Knights Baseball On The Road Through The Weekend

Both the Green River Knights and Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion baseball teams are in Laramie today and through the weekend.

Today, Green River Post 28 will play two games as they take on Spearfish, South Dakota and Douglas. Archie Hay Post 24 is schedule to play a single game today against Laramie.

Tomorrow, Rock Springs plays both the Cheyenne Hawks and Spearfish, South Dakota while Green River will take on Laramie. This games this weekend are non-conference.