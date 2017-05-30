Sand Puppies Lose To Sheridan To Wrap Up Play In Gillette

The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies baseball team dropped an 8-0 decision to Sheridan yesterday in Gillette at the “Wood Bat” Classic baseball tournament. The Sand Puppies went 0-4 at the three-day tournament. The Sand Puppies will travel to Sheridan on Wednesday to again play the Sheridan Troopers in a non-conference game.

The Green River Knights American Legion team is off until Friday when they start play in the Riverton Tournament.