Santa Paws In Green River Saturday

Pet owners are invited to bring their pets to the Island Pavilion in Green River to get photos with Santa on Saturday.

The “Santa Paws” event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The annual fundraiser benefits Red Desert Humane Society.

Pet owners have the option to dress up their pets for the photo and can even be in the picture with their pets if they choose.

Photo packages include:

Two 4X6 prints for $10

Two 5X7 print for $15

One 8X10 print for $20

Digital photo (emailed to you) for $20

Cash, check, and credit cards will be accepted.

Dogs and cats are welcome at the event.