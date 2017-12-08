Santa Saturday & Free Carriage Rides Tomorrow

Tomorrow provides another opportunity for people to visit Santa and get a free horse-drawn carriage ride in Downtown Rock Springs.

Santa will be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. tomorrow. Visits to Santa are free to the public.

A drop box for letters to Santa is also available outside the museum until December 10th. Learn more about letters to Santa here.

Also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, horse-drawn carriage rides are offered for free. Carriage rides depart from outside the Train Depot at 501 S Main Street. Each ride takes about 10 minutes. People are encouraged to dress appropriately for a potential wait in line.

Santa Saturdays and free carriage rides will take place each Saturday through December 16th.