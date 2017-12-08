Latest

Santa Saturday & Free Carriage Rides Tomorrow

TOPICS:

December 8, 2017

Tomorrow provides another opportunity for people to visit Santa and get a free horse-drawn carriage ride in Downtown Rock Springs.

1st bank december

Santa will be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. tomorrow. Visits to Santa are free to the public.

A drop box for letters to Santa is also available outside the museum until December 10thLearn more about letters to Santa here.

Also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, horse-drawn carriage rides are offered for free. Carriage rides depart from outside the Train Depot at 501 S Main Street. Each ride takes about 10 minutes. People are encouraged to dress appropriately for a potential wait in line.

Santa Saturdays and free carriage rides will take place each Saturday through December 16th.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Santa Saturday & Free Carriage Rides Tomorrow"

Leave a Reply