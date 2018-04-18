Sargent Ties for 15th at Mountain West Championship

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (April 18, 2018) – Sophomore Erin Sargent finished in a tie for 15th to lead the University of Wyoming women’s golf team at 2018 Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday. Sargent shot a 78 (+6) during the final round to close the three-day event with a 223 (+7). Wyoming finished eighth as a team at the Mission Hills Country Club. The Cowgirls shot a 315 (+27) during the third round to cap the tournament with a 927 (+63).

“Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of the hole with many of the tough hole locations today, which really cost us,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “I’m really proud of what this team has done this year from our team win to breaking records. We have a great, young and competitive group returning next year and I’m excited for the things to come.”

Senior Gabrielle Gibson closed out her final MW Championship with a share of 23rd. Her third-round score of 78 (+6) brought her to a 230 (+14) for the tournament. Gibson finished her senior season with a 74.9 scoring average, which ranks first all-time. Sargent averaged 75.5 for second in program history. The previous single-season scoring average record was held by Juanita Rico (75.6) in 2011-12.

“Gabrielle (Gibson) will leave as one of the best players in program history,” Stender added. “It has been an honor to be her coach and watch her grow into a great player and young lady.”

Junior Megan Knadler earned her best finish at the MW Championship. Like the second round yesterday, Knadler once again shot a 79 (+7) for a 233 (+17). She placed in a tie for 27th in the 45-player field.

Redshirt sophomore Kaylee Knadler totaled a 241 (+25) over the three days. She shot a final round 80 (+8) on Wednesday and finished tied for 40th. To round out the Cowgirl lineup, redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl recorded a third-round 81 (+9) to complete her first MW Championship with a 245 (+29).

No. 41 UNLV held on for the team title after shooting a 294 (+6) on Wednesday. The Rebels closed the event with an 872 (+8), while No. 48 San Diego State took second and Colorado State finished in third. It was the seventh overall and third-straight championship for UNLV. The Aztecs recorded a three-day total 880 (+16), as CSU had an 895 (+31). SDSU’s Milagroves Chaves claimed the individual title with a final-round 72 (E) and a total 213 (-3). Mackenzie Raim of UNLV finished one shot behind for second place, as CSU’s Katrina Pendergast recorded a three-day total 216 (E) for third.

It was the third top-15 finish for Sargent during her sophomore campaign. She now has five finishes inside the top-20 for her career. In her first MW Championship a season ago, she led the team and tied for 21st with a 227 (+11). Sargent became the first Cowgirl since Juanita Rico in 2011-12 to lead UW in back-to-back MW Championships. Only Jonelle Martinez (2008-10) has led the team more than twice at a postseason event.

Gibson closed out her thrilling career as one of the best to wear the Brown and Gold. It’s easy to look at the Cowgirl Records and notice the impact she made. She twice recorded a single round score of 68 (-4), which is the lowest individual round in UW history. She owns the lowest individual event score with a 211 (-1) and, as previously noted, also holds the best individual season average (74.9).

After completing her redshirt season, Gibson never missed an event. She competed in 42-straight and won the Pat Bradley Invitational this past December, which was the first individual victory for the Cowgirls since Jonelle Martinez in 2009. She finished in the top-25 in 19 separate tournaments, nine times within the top-ten and seven top-five or better. This year, Gibson was UW’s top-finisher seven times, five of those came with a top-ten mark.

She had 15 rounds of par or better as a Cowgirl and helped UW to its first team victory earlier this spring at the Lady Thunderbird Invite. In the four MW Championships, she competed in, her finish of 23rd was the best she had at the championship.

Mountain West Championship

Par: 72, Yardage: 6,270

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Mission Hills Country Club

Final Team Leaderboard

1. UNLV 287-291-294=872 (+8)

San Diego State 298-292-290=880 (+16) Colorado State 306-295-294=895 (+31) New Mexico 298-300-304=902 (+38) Nevada 302-295-306=903 (+39) San Jose State 300-315-295=910 (+46) Fresno State 295-309-309=913 (+49) Wyoming 307-305-315=927 (+63) Boise State 303-311-316=930 (+66)Wyoming Results

T15. Erin Sargent: 75 (+3) – 70 (-2) – 78 (+6) = 223 (+7)

23. Gabrielle Gibson: 77 (+5) – 75 (3) – 78 (+6) = 230 (+14)

T27. Megan Knadler: 75 (+3) – 79 (+7) – 79 (+7) = 233 (+17)

T40. Kaylee Knadler: 80 (+8) – 81 (+9) – 80 (+8) = 241 (+25)

44. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 80 (+8) – 84 (+12) – 81 (+9) = 245 (+29)