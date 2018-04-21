Saturday, April 21st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.