Saturday, April 7th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Showers likely, mainly between 11 am and 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 2 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 2 am and 4 am, then scattered snow showers after 4 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 7 pm, then a chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.