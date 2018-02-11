Latest

Saturday Area High School Basketball Scores

TOPICS:

February 11, 2018

Here are the results from Saturday’s area high school basketball play:

Girls Basketball:

Evanston 65 – Rock Springs 60

Jackson 50 – Green River 44

Lyman 49 – Powell 36

Mountain View 48 – Cody 37

Lander 56 – Pinedale 40

Lovell 46 – Rock Mountain 39

Wind River 45 – Kemmerer 32

Wyoming Indian 58 – Big Piney 35

Boys Basketball:

Evanston 70 – Rock Springs 65

Jackson 63 – Green River 62

Cody 61 – Mountain View 51

Powell 41 – Lyman 37

Lander 63 – Pinedale 62

Wind River 74 – Kemmerer 31

Rock Mountain 65 – Lovell 62 (OT)

Wyoming Indian 85 – Big Piney 72

 

