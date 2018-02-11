Saturday Area High School Basketball Scores

Here are the results from Saturday’s area high school basketball play:
Girls Basketball:
Evanston 65 – Rock Springs 60
Jackson 50 – Green River 44
Lyman 49 – Powell 36
Mountain View 48 – Cody 37
Lander 56 – Pinedale 40
Lovell 46 – Rock Mountain 39
Wind River 45 – Kemmerer 32
Wyoming Indian 58 – Big Piney 35
Boys Basketball:
Evanston 70 – Rock Springs 65
Jackson 63 – Green River 62
Cody 61 – Mountain View 51
Powell 41 – Lyman 37
Lander 63 – Pinedale 62
Wind River 74 – Kemmerer 31
Rock Mountain 65 – Lovell 62 (OT)
Wyoming Indian 85 – Big Piney 72
