Here are the results of Saturday’s area high school volleyball play:
Star Valley 3 – Rock Springs 0 (15-25, 18-25, 16-25)
Cody 3 – Green River 1 (13-25, 16-25, 25-02, 16-25)
3A West Duals at Lander:
Pinedale 3 – Lander 2
Powell vs. Lyman – No Score
Lovell 3 – Big Piney 0
Mountain View 3 – Worland 0
Mountain View 3 – Lander 1
Lyman vs. Lovell – No Score
Pinedale vs. Worland – No Score
Powell 3 – Big Piney 0
Arvada-Clearmont Invitational in Buffalo:
Farson-Eden 2 – Rock River 1
Farson-Eden 2 – Saratoga 0
Farson-Eden 2 – Arvada-Clearmont 1 – Farson-Eden Wins Gold Bracket Championship
Be the first to comment on "Saturday High School Volleyball Results"