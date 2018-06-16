Saturday, June 16th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.