Saturday, June 23rd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.