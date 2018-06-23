Saturday, June 23rd Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
