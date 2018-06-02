Saturday, June 2nd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy. Rock

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.