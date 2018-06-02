Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Be the first to comment on "Saturday, June 2nd Sweetwater County Weather"