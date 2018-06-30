Saturday, June 30th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
