Saturday, March 17th Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.