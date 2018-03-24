Saturday, March 24th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 pm and 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of snow showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers after 1 pm, mixing with rain after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.