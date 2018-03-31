Saturday, March 31st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 7 pm and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of rain before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west northwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.