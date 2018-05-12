Saturday, May 12th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.