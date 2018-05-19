Saturday, May 19th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.