Saturday, May 19th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
