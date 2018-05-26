Saturday, May 26th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then a chance of showers after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday –Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.