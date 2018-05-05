Saturday, May 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
