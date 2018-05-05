Saturday, May 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.