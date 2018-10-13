Saturday, October 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – A slight chance of rain showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight – Rain and snow showers likely before 4 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4 am and 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54.
