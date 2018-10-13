Saturday, October 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers likely before 4 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4 am and 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.