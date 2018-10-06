Saturday, October 6th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain before 1 pm, then a chance of rain after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Rain likely before 9 am, then rain and snow likely between 9 am and 11 am, then rain likely after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Columbus Day – A chance of rain and snow before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 am and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.