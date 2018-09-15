Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Tonight – Widespread smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday – Widespread smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Be the first to comment on "Saturday, September 15th Updated Sweetwater County Weather"