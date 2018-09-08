Saturday, September 8th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.