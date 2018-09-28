Saturday Work And Extended Delays At Gros Ventre Roundabout

Weekend work will take place at the Gros Ventre roundabout and delays can be expected today, tomorrow and early next week traveling through the roundabout construction in the southern end of the park along U.S. Highway 89.

Be prepared for periodic night delays up to 30 minutes. Night work is anticipated to continue over the next week.

Please plan accordingly and drive slowly in the construction area. Your patience is appreciated as we work through the final phase of this construction project.