Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Results

Here are the results of Saturday’s high school basketball play.
Girls Scores:
Casper Natrona 39 – Evanston 33
Lyman 66 – Pinedale 32
Mountain View 49 – Star Valley 40
Lovell 31 – Riverside 10
Cokeville 60 – Kemmerer 43
Rock Springs and Green River – Idle
Boys Scores:
Evasnston 59 – Casper Natrona 54
Pinedale 76- Lyman 51
Star Valley 52 – Mountain View 47
Riverside at Lovell – No Score
Cokeville 61 – Kemmerer 37
Rock Springs and Green River – Idle
