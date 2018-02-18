Latest

Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Results

TOPICS:

February 18, 2018

Here are the results of Saturday’s high school basketball play.

Girls Scores:

Casper Natrona 39 – Evanston 33

Lyman 66 – Pinedale 32

Mountain View 49 – Star Valley 40

Lovell 31 – Riverside 10

Cokeville 60 – Kemmerer 43

Rock Springs and Green River – Idle

Boys Scores:

Evasnston 59 – Casper Natrona 54

Pinedale 76- Lyman 51

Star Valley 52 – Mountain View 47

Riverside at Lovell – No Score

Cokeville 61 – Kemmerer 37

Rock Springs and Green River – Idle

 

