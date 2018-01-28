Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Scores

Here are the basketball scores from Saturday’s play for area high school basketball teams:
Girls Basketball:
Casper Kelly Walsh 60 – Evanston 55
Lyman 66 – Lander 46
Mountain View 45 – Riverton 27
Lovell 41 – Shoshoni 25
Little Snake River 52 – Farson-Eden 42
Boys Basketball:
Evanston 68 – Casper Kelly Walsh 62
Riverton 69 – Mountain View 40
Lander 49 – Lyman 42
Shoshoni at Lovell No Score Available
Farson-Eden 57 – Little Snake River 54
