Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Scores

January 28, 2018

Here are the basketball scores from Saturday’s play for area high school basketball teams:

Girls Basketball:

Casper Kelly Walsh 60 – Evanston 55

Lyman 66 – Lander 46

Mountain View 45 – Riverton 27

Lovell 41 – Shoshoni 25

Little Snake River 52 – Farson-Eden 42

Boys Basketball:

Evanston 68 – Casper Kelly Walsh 62

Riverton 69 – Mountain View 40

Lander 49 – Lyman 42

Shoshoni at Lovell  No Score Available

Farson-Eden 57 – Little Snake River 54

