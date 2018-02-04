Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Scores

Here are the Saturday area high school basketball results:
Girls Scores:
Casper Natrona 51 – Rock Springs 43
Casper Kelly Walsh 59 – Green River 41
Lyman 67 – Rich County, Utah 40
Cody 56 – Pinedale 23
Lovell 54 – Wyoming Indian 42
Shoshoni 50 – Kemmerer 34
Farson-Eden 35 – Saratoga 18
Mountain View 58 – Big Piney 32
Boys Scores:
Green River 59 – Casper Kelly Walsh 37
Rock Springs 71 – Casper Natrona 59
Cody 60 – Pinedale 44
Wyoming Indian 76 – Lovell 66
Kemmerer 71 – Shonshoni 47
Farson-Eden 61 – Saratoga 53
Big Piney 51 – Mountain View 50
