Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Scores

February 4, 2018

Here are the Saturday area high school basketball results:

Girls Scores:

Casper Natrona 51 – Rock Springs 43

Casper Kelly Walsh 59 – Green River 41

Lyman 67 – Rich County, Utah 40

Cody 56 – Pinedale 23

Lovell 54 – Wyoming Indian 42

Shoshoni 50 – Kemmerer 34

Farson-Eden 35 – Saratoga 18

Mountain View 58 – Big Piney 32

Boys Scores:

Green River 59 – Casper Kelly Walsh 37

Rock Springs 71 – Casper Natrona 59

Cody 60 – Pinedale 44

Wyoming Indian 76 – Lovell 66

Kemmerer 71 – Shonshoni 47

Farson-Eden 61 – Saratoga 53

Big Piney 51 – Mountain View 50

 

