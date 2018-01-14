Latest

Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Scores

January 14, 2018

Here are the area high school basketball scores from Saturday:

Girls Basketball:

Laramie 66 – Green river 47

Cheyenne South 51 – Rock Springs 45

Encampment 51 – Farson-Eden 45

Worland 44 – Lovell 43

Thermopolis 47 – Big Piney 33

Mountain view 58 – Kemmerer 36

Boys Basketball:

Rock Springs 69 – Cheyenne South 62

Green River 69 – Laramie 41

Farson-Eden 55 – Encampment 45

Lovell 53 – Worland 44

Big Piney 62 – Thermopolis 56

Mountain View 69 – Kemmerer 31

 

 

