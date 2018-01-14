Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Scores

Here are the area high school basketball scores from Saturday:
Girls Basketball:
Laramie 66 – Green river 47
Cheyenne South 51 – Rock Springs 45
Encampment 51 – Farson-Eden 45
Worland 44 – Lovell 43
Thermopolis 47 – Big Piney 33
Mountain view 58 – Kemmerer 36
Boys Basketball:
Rock Springs 69 – Cheyenne South 62
Green River 69 – Laramie 41
Farson-Eden 55 – Encampment 45
Lovell 53 – Worland 44
Big Piney 62 – Thermopolis 56
Mountain View 69 – Kemmerer 31
