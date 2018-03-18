Saturday’s Area High School Soccer Results

The Rock Springs Tigers boys soccer team remained undefeated in the young 4A season with a 1-0 home win over Cheyenne East yesterday. The win ups the Tigers record to 2-0-0 while East falls to 0-1-1 on the year.

The Green River Wolves (pictured above) were not as fortunate as they fell to Cheyenne Central 2-1 in a home match. The Wolves record is now 0-1-1 while Central is 1-1-0.

Both the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Lady Wolves were in Cheyenne Saturday. The Lady Tigers came away with a 3-0 win over Cheyenne East to up their record to 1-1-0. Thee Lady Wolves lost 10-0 to Cheyenne Central to fall to 0-2-0 on the season.

In other area match Saturday:

Cody 4 – Pinedale 0 (girls)

Buffalo 3 – Evanston 0 (girls)

Cody 2 – Pinedale 1 (boys)

Evanston 1 – Sheridan 1 (boys)

Buffalo 2 – Evanston 1 (boys)