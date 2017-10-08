Saturday’s Peak Wind Gusts From The National Weather Service

So you thought it was windy here yesterday? There were readings of wind gusts over 80 mph in parts of Wyoming yesterday. Here are some peak gust wind total from the National Weather Service, Riverton, from Friday night, 9 p.m. to Saturday night 9 p.m.:

Sweetwater County:

I 80 – Mile Marker 142 – 48 MPH, 3:15 p.m.

I 80 – Mile Marker 184 – 46 MPH, 4:46 p.m.

Rock Springs Airport – 45 MPH, 4:17 p.m.

Farson – 45 MPH, 1:40 p.m.

Fremont County:

7 SW Muddy Gap – 83 MPH, 4:50 p.m.

10 W Fort Washakie – 70 MPH, 5:01 p.m.

Dubois Airport – 54 MPH, 2:55 p.m.

2 W South Pass City – 54 MPH , 4:11 p.m.

Lincoln County:

Mt Coffin – 82 MPH, 4:00 p.m.

Kemmerer Airport – 47 MPH, 3:35 p.m.

Teton County:

Summit – Jackson Resort – 72 MPH, 5:15 p.m.

Jackson Hole Airport – 46 MPH, 4:19 p.m.