Latest

Saturday’s Peak Wind Gusts From The National Weather Service

TOPICS:

October 8, 2017

So you thought it was windy here yesterday? There were readings of wind gusts over 80 mph in parts of Wyoming yesterday.  Here are some peak gust wind total from the National Weather Service, Riverton, from Friday night, 9 p.m. to Saturday night 9 p.m.:

Sweetwater County: 

I 80 – Mile Marker 142 – 48 MPH, 3:15 p.m.

I 80 – Mile Marker 184 – 46 MPH,  4:46 p.m.

Rock Springs Airport – 45 MPH, 4:17 p.m.

Farson – 45 MPH, 1:40 p.m.

1st bank food drive

Fremont County:

7 SW Muddy Gap – 83 MPH, 4:50 p.m.

10 W Fort Washakie – 70 MPH, 5:01 p.m.

Dubois Airport – 54 MPH, 2:55 p.m.

2 W South Pass City  – 54 MPH , 4:11 p.m.

Lincoln County: 

Mt Coffin – 82 MPH, 4:00 p.m.

Kemmerer Airport – 47 MPH, 3:35 p.m.

Wyoming Trucks Dea;ls

Teton County:

Summit – Jackson Resort – 72 MPH, 5:15 p.m.

Jackson Hole Airport – 46 MPH, 4:19 p.m.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Saturday’s Peak Wind Gusts From The National Weather Service"

Leave a Reply