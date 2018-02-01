SBDC Webinar to Help Small Businesses with Online Business Presence

Small-business owners in Wyoming invest their time, effort and resources into their online business presence. But, do they know what their return on investment is?

A Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) business fitness webinar, titled “Tips for Measuring Online Success,” is scheduled Thursday, March 1, from 2-3 p.m. Small-business owners will be able to learn more about the analytic tools available to them; how to track how users interact with their online presence; and fine-tune their marketing efforts.

The SBDC is a partnership among the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBDC focuses on educating small-business owners and potential owners on how to successfully start and operate small businesses. The SBDC’s main office is located at UW.

Dave Meyer, a speaker for Google’s “Get Your Business Online” program and who has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, will present the webinar. Meyer’s current company, BizzyWeb, has helped hundreds of clients “Generate Buzz Without Getting Stung.”

“Dave Meyer is a Google program speaker, so the content should be excellent,” says Cindy Beth Unger, business adviser for the SBDC. “These days, with online marketing such an important channel, many businesses exert a lot of time and energy on their online presence. This webinar will teach them how to gauge the effectiveness of those efforts and improve their marketing results.”

The fee for the program is $15, and attendees can register at www.wyomingsbdc.org. This program will be recorded and available to registered attendees who are unable to attend.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. For more information, call Peggy Baker at 1-800-348-5194.

The Wyoming SBDC Network is a business advising group of the Wyoming SBDC, Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Market Research Center and SBIR/STTR Initiative. The network’s mission is to help Wyoming entrepreneurs succeed. Advising and most market research activities are free of charge to Wyoming residents.

The SBDC is funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. SBA. Additional support is provided by the Wyoming Business Council and UW.

For more information, go to www.wyomingsbdc.org.