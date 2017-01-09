School Board Approves Repurposing of Lowell School

The Sweetwater School District #1 Board of Trustees unanimously approved the disposition of the 1922 portion of Lowell School in Rock Springs.

The 1975 and 1978 additions to the school will be repurposed for the use of the Special Services Transition Program, which helps students with special needs move from school to life after school.

The use of the Lowell School will expand the program’s abilities to better these students transition experience. The current facility has limited space with only 308 square feet. This space is also used for the programs Eye of the Tiger T-Shirt Business.

The program was not able to use their previous space due to the fact that it was not ADA Accessible, forcing them to relocate back to Rock Springs High School. The program moving to Lowell School will allow for ADA Accessibility.

The program comes at no cost to the District. Grants will provide the funds for academic programs, community integration, furniture, and training opportunities.

During the meeting the District, administrators said that they hope to honor the past with a facility that prepares students for the future.