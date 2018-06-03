School Board to Vote on Start Times at June 11 Meeting

Sweetwater School District #1 evaluated start and end times for its schools and the recommendation will be coming before the Board of Trustees for approval at the June 11, 2018 meeting at the Central Administration Building. The process began during a workshop at the April 9th Board of Education monthly meeting with District budget and transportation funding information provided. Cost saving ideas from the Strategic Planning Committee and online public feedback indicated school start and end times may be an option.

Advertisement

The purpose of reviewing start and end times includes:

to maintain student safety while transporting students to and from school; and

to maximize instructional time and opportunities for students, staff, and parents; and

to streamline transportation efficiency and bus route times while providing cost savings in transportation funding beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

School start and end time options were vetted to all District staff and the community for input and feedback.