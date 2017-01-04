School District #1 After School Activities Cancelled

After school activities in Sweetwater County School District # 1 have been cancelled tonight.

The cancellation is due to heavy snow and poor road conditions.

All bus routes in School District #1 will run when school is dismissed at its regularly scheduled time.

As of 2:38 p.m., after school activities in Sweetwater County School District #2 are still set to run. The late activities bus for students living out of town will not run, and those students will be sent home on the regular bus.