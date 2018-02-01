School District #1 Sued Following Boy’s Brain Injury

Parents have filed a lawsuit against Sweetwater County School District #1 claiming their child sustained a traumatic brain injury due to negligence.

The lawsuit was filed in Third Judicial District Court on Friday by parents Gabriel Arturo Miller and Rachelle Travis on behalf of their minor son, Gabriel Arturo Miller.

The complaint lists Sweetwater County School District #1, Superintendent Kelly McGovern, former Lincoln Elementary Principal Annie Fletcher, and School Board members as defendants in the case.

The claim alleges that Gabriel Miller fell and hit his head on a pipe during recess on or around January 10, 2017 when he was a student at Lincoln Elementary School.

According to the complaint, Gabriel Miller was six years old at the time of the fall, which likely occurred while he was returning to line up following recess.

Miller allegedly fell and struck his head on a PVC pipe which was located outside the playground area, but students were not restricted from the area at the time of his fall.

“The area abuts the school building and consists of a line of exposed, unburied, hard, large green PVC drain pipes that were not fenced off or restricted from child access in any manner. The placement of the pipes also crossed the most convenient path for the children when returning from recess in the adjacent playground area,” states the complaint.

The area in question was cordoned off with caution tape several days after the fall.

The lawsuit alleges that Miller told a teacher about the fall immediately, at which point the teacher brought him to the school office without reporting the fall. Miller allegedly told Principal Fletcher that his head hurt and that sounds of other kids returning from recess hurt his head. He later told her about the fall and said his ear hurt.

After learning of the fall, the school secretary called his mother, Rachelle Travis, and told her that he fell and hit his ear. The boy told his mother he could finish the day at school. The complaint alleges that his mother was not told of the severity of his injuries and did not know about the head injury symptoms observed.

Miller allegedly was sick and vomited for several hours after school before his mother took him to the emergency room for a CAT scan. The scan revealed that he had a traumatic brain injury and ongoing bleeding. He was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he was hospitalized for two days until the brain bleed stopped and his condition stabilized.

“Gabriel has suffered severe damages including pain and suffering, short term and long term cognitive disabilities, severe emotional harm and mental suffering, significant medical expenses, and future significant expenses,” the complaint says.

The complaint accuses the school of failing to remedy unsafe conditions prior to the injury and acting negligently in ways that worsened his injuries and caused severe emotional distress.

The lawsuit requests $500,000 or more if allowed by the state.