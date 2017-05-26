School District Providing Six Shuttles To RSHS Graduation

With parking always a concern during Rock Springs High School graduation, Sweetwater County School District Number One will provide six shuttle bus locations for people to park and ride to the ceremony.

The graduation begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27th at RSHS stadium.

Shuttle locations are:

Northpark Elementary

Desert View Elementary

Rock Springs Junior High

Western Wyoming Community College

Walnut Elementary

LDS Stake Center.

Shuttles will begin running to the stadium at approximately 8:45 a.m. and will run about every 15 minutes.

Following the ceremony, the shuttle buses will run for an hour, approximately every 15 to 20 minutes.