Scoring Highlights of Yesterday’s Cowboy Football Springs Game

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys concluded 2018 Spring Practice with the Brown and Gold Spring Game Saturday. The Brown Team took an 8-7 lead with 1:45 remaining in the game on a 74-yard drive, only to see the Gold Team respond with a 56-yard, game-winning drive of its own with no time left on the clock to win the game 10-8. Those two drives saw senior quarterback Nick Smith and redshirt freshman QB Tyler Vander Waal each lead one of the scoring drives.

With 3:39 remaining in the game, the Brown team took the ball on its own 26-yard line trailing by a score of 7-0. After an incomplete pass on first down, a 10-yard, second-down run by sophomore running back Mike Green II gave Brown the ball at the 36-yard line.

Smith would follow that first down with completions of eight yards to redshirt freshman wide receiver Justyn Stindt and 15 yards to redshirt freshman tight end Nate Weinman, moving the ball to the Gold 41-yard line. After two incomplete passes and a three-yard run by junior wide receiver Milo Hall, the Brown team faced a fourth and seven from the Gold 38-yard line. Smith would then step into a 38-yard touchdown throw to sophomore receiver Dontae Crow in the corner of the end zone. The Brown team decided to go for the lead and attempt a two-point conversion. Smith completed a pass to Green for the successful two-point conversion to give Brown the 8-7 lead with 1:45 remaining.

After the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, the Gold Team began its drive at its own 35-yard line. Vander Waal started the possession with a nine-yard completion to junior wide receiver Austin Conway. An incompletion followed and on third and one, senior running back Nico Evans gained the one yard needed for a first down.

Vander Waal would connect with Conway for 10 yards and another first down, taking the ball into Brown territory at the 45-yard line. A three-yard run by Vander Waal combined with his third completion to Conway for nine yards put the ball at the 33. Evans would rush for 11 yards, taking the ball to the 22 as the Gold Team took a timeout with only 17 seconds remaining in the game.

Vander Waal attempted to hit senior wide receiver James Price in the right corner of the end zone, but the pass was incomplete, however interference was called on Brown. The 15-yard penalty placed the ball at the seven-yard line. Vander Waal ran a quarterback sneak to the middle of the field for two yards to set up the field goal attempt. After a timeout, junior place-kicker Cooper Rothe hit the 25-yard, game-winning field goal to give the Gold Team the 10-8 victory as time expired.

Saturday marked the 15th and final practice of 2018 Spring Drills. The Cowboys will kick off the 2018 season on Saturday, August 25 at New Mexico State. The home season will begin on Saturday, September 1 when the Pokes host PAC-12 conference member Washington State.