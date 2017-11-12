Scoring Recap From Saturday Night’s Cowboy Football Win

The Wyoming Cowboys football team scored their third straight win last night as they defeated Air Force 28-14 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The win keeps the Pokes in second place in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division with a 5-1 mark (7-3 overall), one game behind Boise State (6-0, 8-2) who defeated Colorado State (4-3, 6-5), 59-52 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Wyoming opened up the scoring with a Trey Woods one yard touchdown run on the Pokes first procession. That would be the only scored of the first quarter.

The Cowboys would increase their lead to 14-0 with less than a minute played in the second quarter on a Josh Allen to Jared Scott 17 yard touchdown pass. It would be Scott’s only catch of the game. It was also Allen’s only touchdown pass of the game.

The Pokes would score again in the second quarter on an Allen two-yard run at the 7:12 mark, increasing the Wyoming lead to 21-0. Air Force would get on the scoreboard with 25-second left in the first half on a Arion Worthman to Marcus Bennett 22 yard touchdown pass.

The Falcons would cut the Wyoming led to seven, 21-14, in the third quarter on a Taven Birdow 10-yard run about six-minutes into the third quarter.

Wyoming closed out he scoring in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard touchdown run by Kellen Overstreet at the 8:51 mark. For the game, Overstreet ran the ball for 45 yards on 16 carries. Trey Woods had 47 yards on 11 attempts to led Wyoming in rushing. As a team, Wyoming rushed for 100 total yards on 43 attempts.

Up next for Wyoming, the final home game of the regular season when they host Fresno State. Yesterday the Mountain West West Division leading Bulldogs (5-1, 7-3), defeated Hawaii (1-6, 3-7), 31-13.