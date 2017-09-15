Scouting Roundup: Seeking New Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venturers and Explorers

The Boy Scouts of America Wyoming Trails District is hosting a “Scouting Roundup” to share information about Scouting for all ages and to sign up all those interested. The various programs presented at the roundup will include Cub Scouting, Boy Scouting, Venturing, and Exploring.

Scouting plays an important role in our community and shapes the lives of many by providing opportunities to discover new skills, interests, and experiences.

Boys ages seven through 10 can learn new skills in Cub Scouting as they advance through different ranks to earn the Arrow of Light.

The Boy Scouting program is for boys 11 to 18 where they move through the ranks from Tenderfoot to Eagle Scout.

The Venturing program focuses on social, citizenship, service, leadership, fitness, and outdoor experiences which help guide boys and girls ages 14 to 20 become adult leaders and good citizens.

Lastly, the Explorer Program is career focused for both boys and girls who are high-school age allowing them to explore various careers in the community.

The roundup will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and at Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

For more information, contact Budd Allen at (307) 707-5365.