Latest

SCSD #1 And #2 School Closures Due To Snow

TOPICS:

January 25, 2017

ALERT 6:23 AM:  Due to large snow accumulation and road conditions, in town schools for Sweetwater School District Number One will be closed today 1-25-17.

Wamsutter (Desert School) and Farson-Eden will still have school.

ALERT 6:20 AM:  Farson-Eden school will be open today.

ALERT 5:32 AM: Due to large snow accumulations, Sweetwater County School District #2 will close its in town schools as well as Granger Elementary. Thoman Ranch and McKinnon will continue with their scheduled school day.

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "SCSD #1 And #2 School Closures Due To Snow"

Leave a Reply