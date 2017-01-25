SCSD #1 And #2 School Closures Due To Snow

ALERT 6:23 AM: Due to large snow accumulation and road conditions, in town schools for Sweetwater School District Number One will be closed today 1-25-17.
Wamsutter (Desert School) and Farson-Eden will still have school.
ALERT 6:20 AM: Farson-Eden school will be open today.
ALERT 5:32 AM: Due to large snow accumulations, Sweetwater County School District #2 will close its in town schools as well as Granger Elementary. Thoman Ranch and McKinnon will continue with their scheduled school day.
