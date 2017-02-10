SCSD #1 Asking For Public Input

According to a letter from Sweetwater County School District #1 the district is identifying possible solutions for dealing with a bleak fiscal outlook. The budget shortfall for the 2017-2018 school year is estimated to be a minimum of $3.7 million with a potential increase pending the results of the current legislative session.

The re-purposing of Lincoln Elementary is being considered an option to assist with the funding shortfall. This option would entail current K – 3 Lincoln students to attend an alternate elementary school within the District.

The public is invited to attend one of two informational meetings. This is an opportunity for the District to share information and to provide feedback.

Two meetings are scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2017 in the Central Administration Board Room. The times include 7:00 – 8:15 am and 5:00 to 6:15 pm.

The public’s input is valued and the District welcomes anyone to participate in one of these meetings prior to any decisions being made. The information will be similar in both sessions.

For further questions, please call Lincoln Elementary School or the Central Administration Building:

Lincoln 352-3210 CAB 352-3400 ext. 1242 or ext. 1203