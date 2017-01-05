SCSD #1 Cancels School Due To Weather And Road Conditions

Due to the current weather conditions, outlook and advisories in place, officials at Sweetwater County School District #1 made the decision to cancel all school for Thursday, January 5th.

According to an email from SCSD#1, “This is not a light decision as it impacts our entire community, however, student and staff safety will always be the first priority in any decision made. Thank you for your patience while we made sure we had all the proper information and communication as we made this decision.”

The email also encouraged all district students and staff to stay home and be safe and that more information would be coming Thursday.