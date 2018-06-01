SCSD #1 to Offer Free Meals For Children 18 And Under During Summer Months

This summer, children can enjoy FREE breakfast and lunch through Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Summer Food Service Program. District officials want to make sure all children ages 18 and under have the opportunity to eat healthy food during the summer months when they aren’t in school.
All meals must be consumed on site, so staff can ensure children are getting the proper nutrition needed to learn, play, and grow during the summer months. No applications and no questions asked.
This program is available to children ages 18 and under and includes all levels of income. The Summer Food Service Program is a USDA funded program.
Meals will be offered at the following locations:
Desert View Elementary
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Wednesday June 4 – July 4
Eastside Elementary
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday June 25 – June 29
11a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday June 25 – June 29
Farson-Eden
7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27
Wamsutter
7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27
Pilot Butte Elementary
7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Thursday June 11 – July 27
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch Monday-Thursday June 11 – July 27
Black Butte High School
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday May 29 – June 22
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday May 29 – June 22
Rock Springs Junior High School
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch Monday-Thursday June 11 – June 28
July 9 – July 27
Rock Springs High School
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday May 29 – July 27
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday May 29 – July 27
