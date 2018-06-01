SCSD #1 to Offer Free Meals For Children 18 And Under During Summer Months

This summer, children can enjoy FREE breakfast and lunch through Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Summer Food Service Program. District officials want to make sure all children ages 18 and under have the opportunity to eat healthy food during the summer months when they aren’t in school.

All meals must be consumed on site, so staff can ensure children are getting the proper nutrition needed to learn, play, and grow during the summer months. No applications and no questions asked.

This program is available to children ages 18 and under and includes all levels of income. The Summer Food Service Program is a USDA funded program.

Meals will be offered at the following locations:

Desert View Elementary

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Wednesday June 4 – July 4

Eastside Elementary

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday June 25 – June 29

11a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday June 25 – June 29

Farson-Eden

7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27

Wamsutter

7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday July 16 – July 27

Pilot Butte Elementary

7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Thursday June 11 – July 27

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch Monday-Thursday June 11 – July 27

Black Butte High School

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday May 29 – June 22

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday May 29 – June 22

Rock Springs Junior High School

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch Monday-Thursday June 11 – June 28

July 9 – July 27

Rock Springs High School

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast Monday-Friday May 29 – July 27

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch Monday-Friday May 29 – July 27